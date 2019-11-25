International Development News
Development News Edition

NBFC/HFC bankruptcy provisions positive for banks: Moodys

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:45 IST
NBFC/HFC bankruptcy provisions positive for banks: Moodys

To allow bankruptcy proceedings against non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is positive for banks as its paves the way for orderly resolution of stressed shadow banks, says a report. The government recently empowered RBI to refer stressed NBFCs and HFCs with assets worth of at least Rs 500 crore to insolvency courts after notifying Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Prior to this, the only resolution framework available for stressed NBFCs was liquidation and with this DHFL is set to become the first HFC to go to a bankruptcy court. "Inclusion of NBFCs into the bankruptcy code is credit positive for banks (NBFCs' biggest source of funds) because IBC provides for the orderly resolution of a stressed NBFC company," rating agency Moody's said in a report on Monday.

Section 227 of IBC empowers the government to notify, in consultation with financial sector regulators, for insolvency and liquidation proceedings. The section specifies that on the Reserve Bank can initiate the bankruptcy process for an NBFC/HFC. On November 20, the Reserve Bank superseded the DHFL board and appointed an administrator and said it would begin bankruptcy process for the crippled company that owes close to Rs 90,000 to the system.

The agency said RBI's close involvement in the process indicates the NBFC sector's importance to overall financial stability, including the direct effect of any systemically important NBFC's failure on banks and other credit providers. "We expect the RBI to selectively approach the IBC to resolve NBFCs with severe liquidity or solvency issues, or to resolve companies whose weak corporate governance is deterring potential buyers," it said.

It also expects banks and the RBI to utilize other debt restructuring options before approaching the IBC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...

Wound healing in mucous tissues may prevent AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues -- part of the bodys defense against germs -- during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus SIV guard some primate species against developing AIDS, a study has found. Aspects of this wound-he...

8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Beni DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congos volatile city of Beni in a fresh militant attack and angry residents partly burnt the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said. Army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukai confir...

Punjab Police ASI killed in accident, wife severely injured

An assistant sub-inspector ASI of Punjab Police was killed and his wife severely injured when their motorcycle was hit by a private bus at the sugar mill crossing area here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as ASI Binder P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019