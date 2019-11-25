Recycling of Ships Bill introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to regulaterecycling of ships as per international standards wasintroduced in Lok Sabha on Monday

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by unionminister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by oppositionmembers over Maharashtra government formation issue

The bill provide for regulation of recycling of ships bysetting certain international standards and laying down thestatutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards.

