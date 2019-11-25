International Development News
Vietnam Jan-Nov FDI inflows rise 6.8% y/y to $17.62 bln - govt

Vietnam received $17.62 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eleven months of this year, up 6.8% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday. FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - rose 3.1% in January-November from a year earlier to $31.8 billion, data from the ministry shows. Of the pledges, 68% would be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 10.4% would go to real estate, the ministry said.

South Korea was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and Singapore.

