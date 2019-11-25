International Development News
Govt mops up Rs 4,973 cr revenue from auctioned coal mines

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-11-2019 15:54 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 15:54 IST
The government has collected Rs 4,972.738 crore in revenue from auctioned coal blocks since financial year 2014-15, Parliament was informed Monday. Of the total revenue garnered till October 31, the maximum of Rs 1,280.58 crore was mopped up in 2018-19.

In 2017-18, the revenue stood at Rs 1,115.02 crore while in the preceding fiscal, it was Rs 1,018.117 crore. In 2015-16, the government collected Rs 663.774 crore in revenue while in the preceding year, the figure stood at Rs 241.294 crore, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, 31 mines have been allocated through auction so far, the minister said. Of the 31 mines, allocation of nine mines has been terminated for various reasons, Joshi said adding that of the remaining 22 mines, 13 have got opening permission and 11 are producing coal.

The 11 mines have produced 32.34 million tonne of coal from 2015-16 till October 31, 2019, the minister said. While four producing mines are in Chhattisgarh, two each are in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra and one in Jharkhand, the minister said.

