International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex jumps by 530 points to close at record high, Nifty at 12,079

Heavy buying across all sectors helped equity benchmark indices to gain over 1.3 per cent on Monday amid positive global cues with reports of progress in the US-China trade dispute lifting investor sentiment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:35 IST
Sensex jumps by 530 points to close at record high, Nifty at 12,079
Bharti Airtel gained by over 8.1 pc on Monday at Rs 454.85 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy buying across all sectors helped equity benchmark indices to gain over 1.3 per cent on Monday amid positive global cues with reports of progress in the US-China trade dispute lifting investor sentiment. Reports said that the world's two largest economies are close to an initial trade agreement. Besides, foreign portfolio investors appear to be positive on emerging markets like India.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 530 points or 1.31 per cent higher at 40,889 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 165 points or 1.38 per cent to 12,079. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal adding gains of 3.09 per cent. Nifty auto and pharma were up by 1.8 per cent each while PSU bank ticked up by 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Airtel was the star of the day with gains of 8.1 per cent at Rs 454.85 per share. Bharti Infratel too was a prominent gainer at Rs 249.10 per share, up 7.37 per cent from its previous close. Metal stocks rallied on renewed hopes of positive developments in US-China trade talks. Tata Steel closed higher by 5.2 per cent, Hindalco by 4.4 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.4 per cent and Vedanta by 2.7 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC too closed with smart gains of over 2.5 per cent each. However, those which lost were Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, ONGC, GAIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific shares outside Japan bounced by 0.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei firmed by 0.7 per cent and Shanghai blue chips 0.3 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non governmental organisations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...

DHFL shares fall over 1 pc as co defers release of financial results

DHFL shares fell over 1 per cent on Monday after the company said it will not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The scrip, which tanked 4.95 per cent to Rs 21.10 on the BSE during the day, recovered some of the los...

Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on Dec 21

Chhattisgarh urban body elections will be held on December 21 while the counting of votes will be on December 24, state Election Commission on Monday announced. The candidates can begin filing their nomination for the polls from November 30...

British do-good fund aims to provide homes for vulnerable women

A new investment fund has been set up to help vulnerable women, including the homeless, ex-offenders and survivors of domestic abuse, find safe and secure homes in Britain.The Women In Safe Homes WISH fund will buy and refurbish properties ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019