International Development News
Development News Edition

MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:53 IST
MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes of onion to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources. Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic supply and control prices, which touched Rs 100 per kg earlier this month. Retail prices are ruling at around Rs 70 per kg in the national capital.

Consumer Affairs Secretary A K Srivastava held a review meeting with various states on demand, supply and prices of this key kitchen item. Sources said it was informed that MMTC has contracted 6,090 tonnes of onion and the consignment from Egypt would reach Mumbai port soon.

While MMTC has been tasked to import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market. On November 19, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 5.2 million tonne, putting pressure on supply and prices.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Paswan said onion is a seasonal crop with harvesting period of rabi (March to June), kharif (October to December) and late-kharif (January-March). During July to October, the supply in the market comes from stored onions from rabi season. "During 2019-20, there was a 3-4 weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon. Further, untimely prolonged rains in the major growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period caused damage to the standing crops in these regions," Paswan had said.

As a result, the minister said the production of kharif crop was affected. The rains during September-October also hit transportation of crop from these producing regions to consuming centres, he had said.

"This led to limited availability of kharif onions in the market and has put pressure on its prices," Paswan had said. The minister said the government has banned onion exports and imposed stock limits to boost domestic supply and check prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

New clean energy investment in developing nations slipped sharply last year - report

New clean energy investment slid by more than a fifth in developing countries last year due to a slowdown in China, while the amount of coal-fired power generation jumped to a new high, an annual survey showed on Monday.Bloomberg New Energy...

From 'Godfather' to 'Irishman', Mafia is gift that keeps on giving

Stories about the mob have become offers that Hollywood cannot seem to refuse.The Irishman, Martin Scorseses new movie arriving on Netflix on Wednesday about the Bufalino crime family and famed union boss Jimmy Hoffa, marks the latest entry...

Mumbai: Jayant Patil visits Sharad Pawar before NCP chief's meet with party MLAs

Leader of NCP Legislative Party Jayant Patil met party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here on Monday. Post this the NCP supremo left for Hyatt hotel to meet his party MLAs. On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in M...

Pak govt moves IHC against verdict announcement in High Treason case against Musharraf

Pakistan government on Monday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court seeking an adjournment of verdict announcement in the High Treason case against former President General Pervez Musharraf. A special court on November 19 concluded the trial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019