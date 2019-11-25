International Development News
Development News Edition

NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?" at the 11th annual lecture

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th annual lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT University and Former Member of Parliament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Neemrana (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:59 IST
NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?" at the 11th annual lecture
Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of 'Doctor Honoris Causa' at NIIT Univeristy by Dr K Kasturiranganthe incoming Chairperson of NU and former Chairperson ISRO. Image Credit: ANI

Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th annual lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT University and former member of parliament. Dr Singh spoke on 'Science and Religion: Is There a Conflict?' at the annual event held at NU campus in Neemrana here on November 23, 2019.

Dr Karan Singh congratulated the founders and the team on the successful completion of 10 years of excellence in education. He talked about leveraging the interdependence of science and religion to help individuals realise their full potential. During the occasion, Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of 'Doctor Honoris Causa'. The honour was bestowed by the incoming chairperson of NU, Dr K Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan recipient, who had steered the Indian space programme gloriously as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He chaired the MHRD Committee to draft the National Education Policy and submitted it to the Union HRD Minister in May 2019. "We are grateful to Dr Karan Singh for guiding NU in its formative years as the founding chairperson. His view that NU gives a glimpse of what future educational institutions can be, has inspired us over these last 10 years," said Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman, NIIT Limited.

"We are delighted to welcome prominent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan as the next Chairperson of NU. His exemplary background and diverse experience will enable us to inject a fresh perspective and further strengthen the core values of NU," he added. "NU is a role model for vibrant industry-academia interaction. Conceptualised as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the four core principles that make learning industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless," said Dr K Kasturirangan.

"NU is well poised for meeting with the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach," Kasturirangan added. "We have been focused towards the holistic development of students, enabling them to succeed in the new age roles. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation, and a research mindset," said Prof VS Rao President NU.

With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its core principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organisations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours to enrich their education, careers, and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.

Recently the ninth convocation of NIIT University was hosted at the Neemrana campus. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, was the chief guest on the occasion. Over 380 NU students were awarded degrees in various disciplines. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Five lakh relief kits to be distributed among cyclone-hit

Asserting that her government would provide all possible assistance to those affected by Cyclone Bulbul, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said five lakh relief kits were to be distributed among the disaster-hit families....

Indonesia attorney general's office condemned for barring LGBT recruits

Indonesias human rights commission condemned on Monday the attorney generals office for barring LGBT people from applying for posts it did not want people with what it called sexual orientation deviations. Indonesia, the worlds most populou...

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie Housefull-4 sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar. The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemor...

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019