New 2030 Goals for Societal Change Top Dell Technologies’ Strategic Agenda

• Company’s goals create measurable positive impact for 1 billion people, every employee, customer and Dell product

• Built on decades-long commitment to responsibility and purpose

• Committed to 50/50 gender representation in workforce and 1:1 recycling/reuse

• Further extended ethics and transparency practices and employee participation

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) ushers in a new decade of responsibility and innovation with moonshot goals that will propel the company’s social impact worldwide. The ambitious goals are the lynchpin of the company’s 2030 Progress Made Real plan and are grounded in the belief that technology and data combined with human spirit are, and will always be, positive forces in the world.

“Unlocking the power of data will advance humanity more than any other force over the next decade,” said Michael Dell chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. “We are committed to making that power broadly available to communities around the world so we can all move forward together.”

The collective impact of technology, scale and expertise

Over the next decade, Dell Technologies will use its global scale, broad technology portfolio and expertise to yield meaningful and measurable impact on society and the planet. By 2030, the company will:

Advance sustainability

• Recycle an equivalent product for every product a customer buys

• Lead the circular economy with more than half of all product content being made from recycled or renewable material

• Use 100% recycled or renewable material in all packaging

• Deliver future-ready skills development for workers in their supply chain

• Drive a comprehensive science-based climate program, setting emissions goals across facilities, supply chain and operations to customer use of our products including partnering with suppliers to meet a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 60% per unit revenue by 2030

Cultivate inclusion

• Hire, develop and retain women so they account for 50% of the company’s global workforce and 40% of global people managers

• Hire, develop and retain black/African American and Hispanic team members so they account for 25% of the company’s U.S. workforce and 15% of U.S. people managers

• Educate 95% of all team members on an annual basis about unconscious bias, harassment, micro-aggressions and privilege

Transform lives

• Advance the health, education and economic opportunity of 1 billion people

• Digitally transform 1,000 nonprofit organizations

• Achieve 75% team member participation in charitable giving and volunteerism in communities

Ethics and privacy are foundational to Dell Technologies’ corporate and social impact strategies and are essential to executing against the 2030 goals. The company is setting the pace in privacy and transparency by fully automating data control processes making it easier for customers to access, delete or share their personal data. To amplify team members’ and partners’ passion for ethics and integrity, the company will use digital tools to make it easier to get insights from, measure and monitor compliance issues using digital data.

For the full list of 2030 goals, see delltechnologies.com/2030goals. These moonshot yet viable goals are comprehensive, deeply engrained in the business and designed to enhance Dell Technologies’ strategy and support its purpose to advance human progress.

Accelerating progress, together

Customers are at the heart of Dell Technologies’ social impact strategy, guiding every decision the company makes and informing the priorities for the 2030 goals. In addition to seeking customer input, the company engaged third parties, considered the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and Business Roundtable’s Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation. Dell also surveyed team members to assess the most critical issues and opportunities they see in their work and the world.

“We have a great responsibility to apply the full power of Dell Technologies to transform lives and society,” said Karen Quintos, chief customer officer at Dell Technologies. “By combining our technology portfolio, global scale, team member talent and customer partnerships, we can drive significant positive impact. Our 2030 agenda is comprehensive and deeply embedded across the business. The moonshot goals stretch us to go far beyond incremental change. In some cases, we’re still working to uncover how we’ll get there – but we know that significant change and innovation starts with deep commitment.”

“With the motive to take a big step towards a sustainable future, we are committed to making prominent progress towards our projected growth. Our 2030 goals reflects the contribution made towards the people and our planet, by putting technology and expertise to work. Dell Technologies is deploying its resources and accelerating the impact innovatively, to make this world a better and more sustainable place”, said Rajeev Kapoor, Vice President, Financial Shared Services and CSR Champion, Dell Technologies.

Maximizing the impact of Progress Made Real requires galvanizing all stakeholders and applying customer, partner and team members’ skills and passions fully in support of the 2030 goals, acting everyday with ethics and integrity.

Advocate, educate and enable government

To help use data to overcome humanity’s most monumental challenges over the next decade, Dell Technologies developed the 2030 Progress Made Real Public Policy roadmap and will actively support public policies to drive our desired outcomes for advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives, and upholding ethics and privacy.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

