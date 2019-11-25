International Development News
Development News Edition

Fastag adoption,new projects to improve NHAI cashflows: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:17 IST
Fastag adoption,new projects to improve NHAI cashflows: Report

Faster asset monetization, coupled with stricter implementation of Fastags and speeding up the pace of construction will help address the cash-flow issues plaguing NHAI, says a brokerage report. It can be noted that NHAI has been facing funding and cash flow issues leaving many of its projects stalled. The national road builder's debt has risen eight times between fiscals 2014 and 2019 to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, primarily due to spiralling land cost which generally makes up 30-35 percent of a project cost.

This had the PMO intervening in recently and forcing Nripendra Misra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on August 17, 2019 writing to roads and highways secretary Sanjeev Ranjan questioning the operational performance of NHAI and suggesting that it stopped building new roads but focus on asset monetisation. The government has made it mandatory on all vehicle owners to adopt electronic toll payment using Fastags or any other such means and not cash payment which will attract penalties from December 1.

In a report on Monday, Kotak Securities said financial condition of NHAI may improve from the fourth quarter, especially given the recent higher bids for ToT 3 projects at Rs 5,011 crore, marginally higher than the bid price, have come at 15x of FY2018 toll collection thereby meeting 50 per cent of its full year target. It can be noted that Cube Highways, backed by the IFC, recently offered Rs 5,011 crore for a 30-year concession to NHAI whose reserve price was Rs 4,995.48 crore.

"Stricter implementation of FASTags across the country from December 1 and coupled with asset monetization through ToT, InVIT and securitisation models will ease cash flows for NHAI, resulting in improvement in awarding activity from NHAI," Kotak report said. According to the current plan, NHAI plans to monetise around 6,165 km till FY25 and we believe related sale of toll rights for a 30-year period at similar valuations would take care of 25-30 percent proportion of NHAI's current debt.

"With a target to raise Rs 11,000 crore, Rs 12,100 crore and Rs 13,300 crore through ToT asset monetization for the fiscal 2020-22, respectively, and Rs 38,600 crore through securitisation, these proposals are in the right direction to bridge the financing gap," the report said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt floor test order on Tuesday:SC, show of strength by Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on Tuesday on holding a crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to ascertain whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed majority, as the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress put up a pub...

Two Kashmiri political leaders released from house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced release of two political leaders, who have been under detention since August 5, besides shifting of two others to their houses from the MLA hostel. Dilawar Mir, who is from PDP, and G...

Trump ordered Pentagon to let Navy SEAL keep Trident pin

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding an internal review, Defense Secretary Mark Esper...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019