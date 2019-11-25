International Development News
Inter-ministerial panel clears Rs 271-cr projects to boost food processing capacities

An inter-ministerial approval committee, headed by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Monday cleared projects worth Rs 271 crore to boost processing and preservation capacities. The projects were sanctioned under the Creation/Expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) scheme, an official statement said.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by the respective programme management agencies (PMAs) on the proposals and subsequent clarifications submitted by the applicant. The panel examined if the applicants have complied with the basic eligibility criterion, total project cost, eligible project cost and means of finance.

"The emphasis is to create direct employment for the youth as well as contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to double farmers' income by 2022," Badal said. While clearing the new projects worth Rs 270 crore, Badal has given focus on rural areas and generating direct employment.

"The projects would create direct employment of about 9,000 and would emphasise on linking agriculture and marketing with modern food processing technologies," the statement said. The ministry is also implementing the PM Krishi Sampada Yojana with a total outlay of Rs 6,000 crore, wherein capital subsidy in the form of grants-in-aid ranging from 35 per cent to 75 per cent of the eligible project cost is being provided to investors. This is being done to undertake infrastructure and logistic projects besides setting up of food processing units in the country.

