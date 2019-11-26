International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 03:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 03:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new highs as investors grew more hopeful the United States and China could soon sign an interim deal to end their trade war.

Trade-sensitive miners in Europe and semiconductors on Wall Street climbing on reports suggesting the world's two largest economies were close to an initial trade deal. A burst of M&A activity also lifted equities. European shares posted their biggest daily gain in three weeks as France's LVMH agreed to buy luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion, and Swiss drugmaker Novartis agreed to a $9.7 billion acquisition of The Medicines Co.

In the United States, Charles Schwab Corp agreed to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion while EBay Inc will sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd for $4.05 billion in cash. Reports that an elusive "phase one" U.S.-Sino trade agreement was near drove broad buying in stock markets.

"The market's really assuming that we get an initial deal," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "There's a lot of optimism, excessive optimism, but there is still some upside assuming that it does occur." Corporations have put a hold on capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment as trade uncertainty has dragged on the industrial side of the U.S. economy, Ghriskey said.

"I don't see the market selling off when eventually we get a deal, but there's limited upside at that point," he said. U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that a trade pact was still possible by year's end, while Chinese state-backed tabloid Global Times said Beijing and Washington were "very close" to a "phase one" trade deal.

Adding to the positive mood was the weekend announcement that China would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights, a sticking point in the talks. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.70% and its emerging markets index added 0.47%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.0%.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com , along with microchip stocks, lifted U.S. stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 2.43% and was on pace for its best day in just over three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.85 points, or 0.68%, to 28,066.47. The S&P 500 gained 23.35 points, or 0.75%, to 3,133.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.60 points, or 1.32%, to 8,632.49. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 25% so far this year, while the Nasdaq is up 30%.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.7%. Gold fell for a fourth straight session, sliding to a two-week low, as investors' appetite for riskier assets increased. Oil prices edged higher.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.5% at $1,456.90 an ounce. Brent crude futures gained 26 cents to settle at $63.63 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 24 cents to settle at $58.01 a barrel. Core euro zone bond yields rose slightly, as positive trade developments trumped last week's weak euro zone data.

The German benchmark 10-year bond yield rose two basis points in early London trading before easing to trade almost flat on the day at -0.349%. U.S. Treasury yields slid ahead of the Treasury Department's scheduled sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week and on optimism about trade.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to push their yield down to 1.7586%. The dollar index rose 0.05%, with the euro down 0.11% to $1.1009. The Japanese yen weakened 0.29% versus the greenback at 108.96 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STOR...

UPDATE 3-Mexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal

Mexicos government on Monday ramped up pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve a new North American trade deal, urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress and rejecting demands for greater labor market oversight....

J-K: 2 political leaders shifted to their residences, will remain under house arrest

Two political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday shifted from the MLA hostel to their residences, where they will be kept under house arrest.The two leaders -- Ashraf Mir of Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Hakeem Yaseen of Peopl...

UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams 103 for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom.Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019