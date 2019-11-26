International Development News
$261,000 PGF loan helps to scale up manufacturing capacity in Manawatū

Ashhurst-based skin-care business The Herb Farm is on track to increase output and hire more locals due to growth resulting from the PGF's investment in a purpose-built manufacturing facility.

"It's a pleasure to again be able to support a successful provincial business and delivers on a region's growth aspirations through the PGF," Shane Jones said.

A $261,000 loan from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has helped a family-run business in Manawatū to scale up manufacturing capacity, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced at its opening today.

Ashhurst-based skin-care business The Herb Farm is on track to increase output and hire more locals due to growth resulting from the PGF's investment in a purpose-built manufacturing facility.

"The Herb Farm needed to expand production to keep pace with growing demands for their product range. PGF support has helped fund a new building which includes a purpose-built manufacturing unit, along with warehousing and storage facilities, so they can expand production while remaining local," said Shane Jones.

"The Herb Farm is an excellent example of Kiwi entrepreneurship, starting from the kitchen bench of a family home in 1993 and growing into a globally successful skin-care brand. The PGF is all about supporting local businesses like The Herb Farm so they can contribute further to regional economies and stimulate growth.

"This project has wide local support, including from the Mayors of both Manawatū and Palmerston North City Councils, Horizons Regional Council, the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce, and Central Economic Development Agency. It also aligns with the priorities identified in the region's economic action plan, Accelerate25.

"It's a pleasure to again be able to support a successful provincial business and delivers on a region's growth aspirations through the PGF," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

