International Development News
Development News Edition

China, US to continue talks on trade deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:53 IST
China, US to continue talks on trade deal

Beijing, Nov 26 (AP) Top Chinese and US trade negotiators spoke by phone and agreed to continue to work toward a preliminary agreement for resolving their tariff war, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday. In a brief notice, the ministry said that Vice Premier Liu He and other senior officials spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin early Tuesday Beijing time.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the two sides discussed “solving issues regarding each other's core concerns, reached consensus on properly resolving related issues and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues in consultations on the Phase 1 deal.” The announcement was not immediately confirmed by the US side. It came after Wall Street stuck new record highs Monday following the announcement by Beijing of new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights.

Theft of such intellectual property has been a sore point in the trade war between the world's largest economies, and markets saw China's move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Retail Business Services Debuts Frictionless Store

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced new frictionless store technology, piloted under the name lunchbox, which enables individuals to shop a small-format store in seconds by scanning in, shoppi...

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019