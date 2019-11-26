International Development News
Gold drops Rs 68 on rupee appreciation, weak demand

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 68 to Rs 38,547 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee appreciation and weak demand, according to HDFC Securities. Gold had closed at Rs 38,615 per 10 gram on Monday, it said.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by Rs 68 on rupee appreciation and weak global prices. The spot rupee was trading around 16 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. The absence of strong demand in the physical market kept gold prices under pressure in India, he added.

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.66 against the US dollar in early trade propelled by foreign capital inflows and gains in the domestic equity market. Silver also fell marginally by Rs 39 to Rs 45,161 per kg from Rs 45,200 per kg in the previous trade.

In the global market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,455.30 per ounce and USD 16.88 per ounce, respectively. "Gold prices dived to two weeks lows on restored confidence in US-China trade talks," Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

