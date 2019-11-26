Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s -Anadolu
Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defence systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the systems.
Washington has told Ankara that the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and has warned its NATO ally that it will face U.S. sanctions unless it drops the Russian systems. It also removed Turkey from the F-35 jet programme, where Ankara was a buyer and manufacturer, in response to the Russian deal.
