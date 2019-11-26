International Development News
Development News Edition

AfDB President urges for more funding for African women at Global Gender Summit 2019

AfDB President urges for more funding for African women at Global Gender Summit 2019
AfDB Chief, Akinwumi Adesina has advocated for a much wider opening of funding for African women in a speech at the inaugural session of the Global Gender Summit. Image Credit: AfDB

The 2019 Global Gender Summit, the first to be held on the continent, kicked off on Monday, November 25 in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action.

The President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has advocated for a much wider opening of funding for African women in a speech at the inaugural session of the Global Gender Summit on Monday.

The session entitled "Unlocking women's access to finance in Africa" ​​included a panel of high-level speakers, including Salimata Diop Dieng, Senegal's Minister of Women, Family and Gender, Andrew Temu, President from the African Guarantee Fund, Kennedy Uzoka, Chief Executive Officer of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Joséphine Anan-Ankomah, Executive Director of Ecobank Group and Christine Ngiriye, Entrepreneur.

"When women borrow, they always pay back. And 80 percent of them manage to settle their debts each time, without any problem. Where is the risk? The problem is the rigidity of banks and prejudices. We have to get out of it to give women access to funding," urged President Akinwumi Adesina.

"It is important for financial institutions to support initiatives from women. They have market gardening perimeters, agricultural products to transform. They create start-ups in the areas of innovation. However, they lack resources, guarantee and procedures to access loans are complicated," said Salimata Diop Dieng.

"These women need rather moderate funding, just enough to create projects and jobs. They need support from the private sector and the banks to help them settle into the economic fabric," she added. For Christine Ngiriye, little has changed in almost 30 years, "the problem that arises, again and again, is a warranty problem."

The African Development Bank's Chief Akinwumi Adesina believes, for its part, that "let the risk issue drop. You have to see how you manage them and how you reduce them. It's a risk management issue. When financial companies lend money, they should establish rankings," suggested Adesina.

He felt that the financial sector has a responsibility towards African women. And he made an announcement: "Now, we are going to give ratings to all African financial institutions based on what they have done for women. All financial ecosystems must evolve in favor of women. And we will put pressure on the guarantee banks."

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

The 13th Edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo Leads the Transformation in the Global Pharmaceutical Space

&#160;Informa Markets in India, formerly UBM India, raised the curtains to the 13th edition of South Asias biggest Pharma event, CPhI P-MEC&#160;India expo, a three-day exhibition, fromNovember 26th - 28th, 2019, at the India Expo Centre i...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, admits he has no majority

In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP lead...

Andhra govt allocates Rs 1.20 cr for maintenance of CM's camp residence

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of camp residence of Chief Minister for 2019-20. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of Camp resid...

WCD, NITI Aayog examining measures to strengthen ICDS: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that Ministry of Women and Child Development, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are examining measures to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services ICDS programme to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019