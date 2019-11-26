International Development News
Development News Edition

Stock indices retreat from record levels on profit booking

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:19 IST
Stock indices retreat from record levels on profit booking

Market benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from its record high level to close down by around 68 points on Tuesday mainly due to profit booking in telecom, IT and auto stocks amid growth concerns and evolving political drama in Maharashtra. The 30-share index touched its all-time intra-day high of 41,120.28 before closing down by 67.93 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,821.30.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange also soared to a new peak of 12,132.45 in day trade before giving up gains to end lower by 36.05 points or 0.30 per cent at 12,037.70. Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser among Sensex stocks, dropping by 4.34 per cent after ICRA downgraded the long-term rating of the company due to higher-than-anticipated provision pertaining to the Supreme Court judgement on dues payable towards license fees on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) as well as spectrum usage charge in the latest quarterly results.

Key IT stocks TCS and Infosys also dropped by 1.6 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively, as investors preferred to book profits at high levels. HCL Tech fell by 1.29 per cent. Auto stocks also declined due to growth concerns. Maruti fell by 1.52 per cent, M&M by 1.67 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.36 per cent.

PowerGrid dropped by 2.26 per cent, Sun Pharma by 1.75 per cent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said that Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 per cent while lowering its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal for the fourth time.

"Market elevated to a record high coupled with global cheer on trade deal and domestic earnings revival expectation. However, volatility ahead of derivative expiry, political drama and caution on upcoming GDP data led investors to book some profit," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services Rising foreign inflows and confidence that government will address the fiscal gaps through divestment can maintain the buoyancy in the market, he added.

"Profit booking was clearly on investors' radar ahead of expiry and before the crucial GDP data due on Friday as investors avoided taking long positions," Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking, commented. Among the gainers, ICICI Bank rose 2.26 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.46 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.17 per cent and ITC by 0.52 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE telecom index plunged 4.93 per cent, followed by teck, IT, capital goods, industrials, auto, realty and power indices that declined up to 1.95 per cent. However, BSE bankex, finance and FMCG indices closed in green.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 0.79 per cent at close. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said though macros have still not turned positive and corporate earnings growth remains sluggish, investors are enthused by ample liquidity in the system driving transmission, gradual normalisation of risk appetite of banks, unsold housing inventory beginning to correct, PSU banks being recapitalised, NPA cycle peaking out and base becoming easier post December quarter.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 20 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.53. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 62.73 per barrel.

Among Asian markets, Shanghai and Tokyo ended higher while those in Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower. Stocks in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency WADA committees recommendations that the country is banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recom...

Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers

By Shailesh Yadav The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax GST.This will be a step to improve compliance and check on tax leakage, a senior Finance Ministry officia...

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case: Agency.

ED takes possession of Rs 6.20 crore worth of assets of businessman Zahoor Watali in Kashmir in terror funding case Agency....

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM, says decision "decisive"

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, calling his decision decisive and saying he was confident President Michel Aoun would convene consultations to designate someone else.Hariri r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019