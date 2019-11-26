International Development News
HarperCollins India Releases 'Made in China' by Parinda Joshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:40 IST
Now a major motion picture featuring Rajkummar Rao, the book too is setting its mark

MUMBAI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India released Parinda Joshi's latest novel, Made in China, earlier this month, immediately following the release of its movie adaptation by the same name. The book is a fast-paced entertainer with a vibrant cast of relatable characters, sure to keep readers hooked till the very end.

The book is already on the Flipkart, Amazon and retail best-seller charts and is available online and in all leading bookstores in India.

"Hilarious, richly textured, sufficiently outlandish and deeply human - a story I couldn't resist being a part of," said Rajkummar Rao, who played the lead in the movie.

Parinda Joshi said, "The idea for the book first came to me in the form of a newspaper article that painted a vivid picture of a specific type of black-market trade in China. I belong to a Gujarati family of entrepreneurs. In fact, I belong to the city of entrepreneurs - Ahmedabad. I've grown up hearing myriad stories of indigenous hacks that local businessmen often resort to. It was fun marrying the intrigue of undercover trade with the eternally entrepreneurial spirit of Gujarat. In fact, the book seems so much more relevant today with the changing economic and demographic landscape of India and China.

The book and the movie are quite different but have the same heart. The book details the protagonist's unusual entrepreneurial journey as he attempts to rise above his wretched circumstances, gets coaxed into a dark alley in Beijing and the roller coaster ride that ensues. The movie, made by Maddock Films, is mounted large with more characters and intricate sub-plots and has an important social message. I feel very fortunate to have been involved in both."

About Made in China

Raghu Mehta is a desperate man. His handicraft imports business has unexpectedly collapsed and cash is drying out quickly, his wife thinks he is a loser and society considers him irrelevant. Meanwhile, his closest friends and family all seem to be running flourishing businesses and living luxurious lives in Surat, the diamond capital of India. A trip to China to scout for a new consumer goods business offers a glimmer of hope. But Raghu instead gets sucked into the black market trade in the back alleys of Beijing. Everything about this new opportunity goes against his god-fearing, vegetarian, middle-class mindset - can he quash his natural instincts to make a success of it? Darkly comical, Made in China is a soul-stirring and thrilling entrepreneurial journey of a man willing to do anything he can to make it big.

About the Author

Parinda Joshi was born and raised in Ahmedabad and later immigrated to Los Angeles with her husband where she navigated the challenges of starting life from scratch in an unfamiliar milieu, enriching herself with an MS in computer science, testing her limits and redefining herself. She now resides in Silicon Valley where she leads growth analytics for a startup in the fashion industry, is mother to her precocious mini-me, a lover of modern poetry, an avid traveler and photographer and a humor junkie. Her M.O. is best described by Maya Angelou's quote: 'My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style'. She is the author of two novels, Live From London and Powerplay. Made in China is her third novel.

Instagram: @parindajoshi

Website: www.parindajoshi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035755/Parinda_Joshi.jpg

