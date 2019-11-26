International Development News
Development News Edition

ADB okays second tranche of USD 150 mn for West Bengal to boost capital investment, infra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:48 IST
ADB okays second tranche of USD 150 mn for West Bengal to boost capital investment, infra

The Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank has approved second tranche of USD 150 million (about Rs 1,065 crore) for West Bengal to boost capital investment and infrastructure in the state. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the release of USD 150 million for the second part of a program in West Bengal to provide budgetary support for the state government, it said in a release.

It is a policy based programme loan of USD 300 million (about Rs 2,130 crore) by ADB for West Bengal Development Finance Program, which was approved in September 2017. The multi-lateral funding agency said the programme intends to boost capital investment and improve infrastructure.

The programme comprises two tranches of USD 150 million each to rationalise expenditure through implementation of voluntary retirement schemes to revive financial health of public sector enterprises, introduction of medium-term expenditure frameworks in two departments, and implementation of an integrated tax monitoring system, among others. It also involves improvement in revenue administration with 3D hologram-based logistics system in state excise department and digitalization of property and land records; and facilitate private sector development with support to public–private partnerships in social sector projects.

Tranche 1, with 11 policy actions, was disbursed on December 1, 2017 on full compliance with the 11 actions. For tranche 2, 14 further policy actions were specified, and 13 of these were fully complied with, with one partial compliance, by September 30, 2019, triggering the second tranche, ADB said.

The programme has made significant achievements toward structural change in West Bengal, which has placed state finances on a much stronger foundation, ADB Senior Public Management Economist for South Asia Navendu Karan said. "The envisaged objective of increasing growth-enhancing expenditures while maintaining healthy finances has been achieved," Karan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources

Lebanons president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the countrys next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned l...

Terrorism remains single biggest threat to global peace: Jaishankar

Terrorism remains the single biggest threat to international peace and security and all those who stand for democracy and human rights must unite against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. He was referring t...

UPDATE 4-Hong Kong's Lam appeals for calm but offers no concessions after election drubbing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam renewed her appeals for peace in the Chinese-ruled city on Friday but failed to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a resounding victory for pro-democracy parties in local elections.Appear...

Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon dOr was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide CO2 emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. Andrew Welfle, from the Britains Univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019