Ritesh Rawal Begins his Journey of "Menifestism" by Exploring the Roots of India through Indian Agriculture sector

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:09 IST
Adopts agricultural land for practical farming experience

New Delhi, 26th November 2019: After the successful launch of his recent innovations in the education sector, Mr. Ritesh Rawal, an innovator and entrepreneur ventured into the agricultural sector to gain ground level experience for his research and journey towards Manifestism.

Ritesh has been working in the field of education for almost a decade and is willing to bring transformation in the sector. He is known for raising several fundamental questions on the traditional education system. To make his education offerings more robust, Ritesh undertook various activities involved in nurturing a piece of land to harvesting process. The idea of going to the farms originated when Ritesh was going through the school curriculum and realized that a sector that contributes so much to the country and the overall economic growth has not been treated significantly.

Agriculture accounts for 15-18 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) and provides employment to 50% of the country’s workforce & yet has not been valued under Indian school education ecosystem. Talking on the Initiative Mr. Rawal said “If we go back to the fundamentals and reflect “What is the purpose of a school?” we will realize that originally the schools were made to prepare students for future jobs and agriculture sector has the potential of generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the society. Unfortunately, schools don’t portray a happy picture but there is a serious need for the students to recognize its potential and through my concept initiatives and learning modules they will learn about its true potential.

Indian Education System is in dire need of overhaul and one must focus on experience-based learning rather than book-based learning. Mr. Ritesh Rawal has started several research initiatives in this field and has been closely experiencing each sector for its learning modules. Since, one cannot learn about agriculture or any other sector without experiencing the overall industry dynamics such as challenges, opportunities, innovation, production process, product development etc. the traditional curriculum is in need of innovation. Mr. Rawal would like to (re)introduce the agriculture sector to school students via “Out and Out learning”. This will provide the students to have complete insights from step 1 to the revenue generation of any business idea related to agriculture. The students at a young age can recognize the potential of this sector.

Mr. Rawal is in process of implementing a meticulously weaved subject matter on agriculture sector into his proposed school curriculum. Moving forward, Ritesh will be venturing into other sectors as well to transmit his personal experience into reference material for future work force of the nation - school students.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

