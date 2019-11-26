Affle Gets Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work'

NEW DELHI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle (India) Limited, the leading consumer intelligence platform company, today announced that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work recognition in the mid-size company category by the Great Place to Work Institute, a well-established global authority on identifying and authenticating workplace culture and practices.

This recognition is a result of an extensive evaluation done by the Great Place to Work Institute by surveying members of the organization and through a detailed culture audit covering many parameters. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Their methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

Commenting on this recognition, Major Sonam Bakshi, the Chief Human Resource Officer at Affle, said, "I would like to congratulate and thank all Afflers for this organisational win. We have made considerable investments to create an inclusive culture that boosts innovation, collaboration, learning, and entrepreneurship since the inception of the company and are thus pleased that the same has won us this recognition today. We take immense pride in the open, non-hierarchical and flexible culture of the company, which has led us to attract and retain high performing team members who always treat Affle as their second home."

Talking about it, Charles Yong, the Chief Architect & Technology Officer at Affle, commented, "Working in a technology product company in a fast-growing industry requires us to innovate daily. These innovations have led us to become a market leader in our industry and having a culture which boosts teamwork and entrepreneurship has been the ideal enabler for the same. We look forward to further building on this and continuing to push the boundaries of innovation through consistent contributions from our team members."

Amongst the several best-in-class employee initiatives in Affle is the open, non-hierarchical and flexible culture of the company. Afflers are encouraged to innovate and excel and are rewarded with programs like 'Monthly Excellence Awards' based on internal referrals, 'Affle Star of the Week' based on peer recommendations, 'Tenure Awards' based on consistent contributions and awards like 'Affies' for excellence in business. To build a culture of innovation, Afflers are also encouraged to contribute and win acknowledgement for new product ideas and patent applications pursued by the company.

The company follows gender inclusive policies to support women and men employees in different phases of their careers. With its 'We Care for You' Policy, Afflers can avail half day: half pay and choose to work for half day after maternity/paternity leaves. It helps them to maintain the work-life balance as they continue their professional aspirations while managing their little ones at home.

This announcement comes soon after Affle won industry recognition from the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) and bagged 8 prestigious awards including 'Technology Company of the Year' and 'Best in Show' at its Smarties Awards in India. Affle also recently filed 14 patents in Singapore & USA which helped strengthen its Technology IP portfolio and also opened a new R&D centre in Bangalore.

In another recent development, Affle India in the Q2 results reported a year-on-year increase of 51% in its Profit After Tax, due to the expanding base of its business in India and other emerging markets.

Please find the link here: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/get-certified/certified-organizations/#mid-size

About Affle

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. While Affle's Consumer platform is used by online & offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.

Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752) (NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, D2C (An NTT DoCoMo, Dentsu & NTT Advertising JV), Itochu, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.

For more information, visit - www.affle.com

For further queries, you may contact - pr@affle.com

