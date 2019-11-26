International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers

The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:07 IST
Centre planning to come up with lottery scheme for GST paying customers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav The Ministry of Finance is planning to come up with a lottery scheme to lure customers to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST).

This will be a step to improve compliance and check on tax leakage, a senior Finance Ministry official told ANI. The lottery scheme plan is to hold daily and monthly lotteries for customers who take a copy of the bill after paying GST for business to consumer transactions, the official said.

The bill will have to be uploaded on a dedicated portal or app which will be made later. The app of the portal will auto-capture phone number, bill number and GST number of the trader through which names of winners will be selected, the official added. Once the consensus at officers level is reached then it will be put before GST Council meeting.

Monthly reward through lotteries will be 'high' to lure customers in paying GST. It will also help to mop up GST collections. A minimum threshold for bills would be decided to participate in the lottery and would exclude water and electricity bills.

The prize for the lottery would come from the consumer welfare fund. The scheme is on similar lines with the one introduced by Delhi government to reward customers for paying Value Added Tax, the ministry official said.

Delhi Government had introduced 'Bill Banao, Inaam Pao' scheme in 2015 during the VAT regime. As per the scheme introduced by the Delhi government, a customer was eligible for a prize of five times the taxable value subject to a cap of Rs 50,000, if he made a purchase from a registered dealer. The minimum taxable value of goods was Rs 100 and included eateries.

Once the lottery scheme system is introduced it will also help to keep a check on the traders who are collecting GST from people but not depositing the same with the government. "Once we make system traders forging entries will fear being caught," said another official from the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray named leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' unanimously; set to become CM

Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra after a resolution proposing his name was passed unanimously by all MLAs of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress here on Tuesday, hours after Devendra Fa...

REFILE-Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa. ...

UPDATE 1-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible disorientation of the crew during bad weather led to the fatal crash in Russia in 2016 of a Flydubai passenger jet, according to a report published by Russias Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.The Boeing 737-...

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019