International Development News
Development News Edition

HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continue with protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:10 IST
HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continue with protest
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site. The Japanese two-wheeler major had suspended operations at the plant from the first week of November as workers protested for over a week against the retrenchment of their 200 contractual colleagues.

The stand-off at the facility, which employs around 1,900 permanent workers and 2,500 contract workers, began on November 5 morning when the company management did not allow some of the contractual workers to go inside the plant. "The decision to resume production at Manesar plant was initiated on November 22. All permanent staff associates were informed to join duties from 25-28 November in four batches," HMSI said in a statement.

The process of joining back to work has started as per the schedule and the company looks forward to the normalcy of operation after this process is completed, it added. "With the intention of maintaining industrial peace, Manesar plant management reaffirmed that all permanent workers are expected to resume work as per the schedule and carry out their assigned duties with discipline, good faith, cooperation, and positivity," the two-wheeler major said.

On the other hand, the worker union at the plant alleged foul play on the part of the company management in re-starting work at the facility. When contacted, a Union leader told PTI that the company management is allowing permanent workers to enter the manufacturing plant only after getting an undertaking signed, which he termed as illegal.

"The company has sacked the entire 2,500 contractual staff at the facility and these workers are still protesting at the gates of the plant. We plan to take out a protest rally from IMT Chowk to Gurgaon mini secretariat to press for their reinstatement," the leader said. He alleged that the company is just not interested in reaching a settlement with the workers.

"They have suspended six of our union members, including the president, general secretary, and other members. The company management is bent on destroying the facility," he added. On November 22, a section of workers at the Manesar plant took out a protest march against the company's decision to sack contractual workers and suspension of work at the facility.

The march started from the plant to Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indian missions across globe celebrate Constitution Day

Indian missions across the globe on Tuesday celebrated the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution as several world leaders congratulated Indians on the occasion, calling it a landmark document that reflects the countrys unique culture and...

One arrested in Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested an accused in the Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case from Purna railway station in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, officials said. Amritpal Singh of Dalam Village in Punjabs Batala tehsil w...

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...

Woman held with nearly 1 kg charas in Kullu

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said. The contraband was recovered from Primi Devis quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019