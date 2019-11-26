Tata Motors christens upcoming flagship SUV as Gravitas

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has christened its upcoming flagship SUV as Gravitas. Being the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform, the Gravitas will set international level benchmarks in terms of performance, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the model will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said. The company's SUV Harrier is also based on Land Rover's D8 platform.

