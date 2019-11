BRIEF-Teamsters Union Says tentative agreement reached with Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co: * CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY, TEAMSTERS UNION REACH TENTATIVE DEAL TO END 8 DAY STRIKE - STATEMENT

* TEAMSTERS UNION SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST BE RATIFIED BY UNION MEMBERS * TEAMSTERS UNION SAYS NORMAL OPERATIONS AT CN WILL RESUME WEDNESDAY 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

