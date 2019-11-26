Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.

The subsequent loss of "awareness" by the Flydubai captain was also one of the reasons, the committee said. Its analysis of compliance of the work and rest schedule did not identify any violations, it added.

