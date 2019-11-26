International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Flydubai plane crash in Russia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Flydubai plane crash in Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Dubai, operated by the Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, came down in the early hours of March 19, 2016 at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia after aborting a second landing attempt in high winds.

All 62 people on board died. "The fatal air accident...occurred during the second go-around, due to an incorrect aircraft configuration and crew piloting (and) the subsequent loss of the (commanding pilot's) situational awareness at night-time," the report said.

It said bad weather including treacherous gusts known as wind shear were also factors. "This resulted in a loss of control of the aircraft and its impact with the ground," it said.

The Boeing 737 was being flown by the captain at the time of the crash. Both crew were relatively experienced. Addressing one of the most publicised concerns after the crash, the report said the pilots had had enough pre-flight rest, but that the possible "operational" tiredness of the crew as the flight progressed may have been a contributing factor.

Media reports citing unnamed pilots and leaked documents after the crash raised concerns of pilots being "fatigued," a chronic condition less easily relieved by rest than tiredness. Flydubai has dismissed suggestions of chronic fatigue.

On Tuesday, the airline acknowledged the conclusions and recommendations of the report and listed a number of changes it had carried out, but said fatigue was already covered by existing safety initiatives. "We take pilot welfare extremely seriously," a Flydubai spokesman said.

DISORIENTATION

The accident involved a Boeing 737-800, the predecessor to the Boeing 737 MAX, which remains grounded after two fatal crashes since 2018. The 737-800 does not contain the MCAS software implicated in those crashes.

The report also cited possible confusion among the crew over which go-around manoeuvre to make during the second landing attempt - a standard one using almost full power and flaps to provide lift, or a second, more aggressive one designed to escape wind shear that uses an even higher thrust setting without flaps. The report said the crew's uncoordinated actions combined the two different options, using the maximum available thrust.

Flying one third full and with no cargo, and with less fuel due to the time spent holding due to bad weather, the jet was now light and its nose automatically rose as power increased. Despite reminders from the co-pilot, the captain countered this by pushing the nose down and later reinforced the manoeuvre by sending trim commands to the tail for an unusually long 12 seconds, at which point the aircraft dived out of control.

The report said the captain may have been suffering a form of spatial disorientation called a "somatogravic illusion" - in which pilots think the nose is higher than it actually is. Before making the doomed second attempt to land, pilots also discussed diverting to an alternate airport.

The report said they were concerned about exceeding their maximum duty time for the return flight and "the recommendation of the airline on the priority of landing". Flydubai officials said the airline's control centre, contacted while the aircraft was waiting for weather to clear, had recommended trying to land but had left the final decision to the captain.

The Russian agency also recommended Boeing revise procedures to make it clearer which go-around procedure is being used. In a statement emailed to Reuters, Boeing said it was reviewing the details of the committee report and would work with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and global regulators to consider the safety recommendations.

Boeing said it supported the Russian committee in its investigation into the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019