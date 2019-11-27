BASF India to double capacity for polymer dispersions in Dahej

Speciality chemical firm BASF India Ltd said on Wednesday it is planning to double its capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line at Dahej in Gujarat. The proposed investment will expand production capacity of dispersions for the construction, coatings, paper and adhesive markets. "The enhanced production line will serve growing demand in south Asia with operations beginning by 2021," the company said in a statement.

"Through this investment, BASF India aims to provide a reliable supply of high-quality dispersion solutions to customers in the fast-growing Indian and south Asian markets." The company had started production of polymer dispersions at Dahej in October 2014. It currently operates one production line at the 23-hectare plant which was set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

