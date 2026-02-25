Leadership Shifts and High-Stake Dealings in the World of Business

In a significant reshuffle, David Luan, head of Amazon's artificial intelligence lab, has exited his role after serving for two transformative years. This change comes amid a broader leadership shake-up within the tech giant's AI department.

Separately, the UK government has secured control over the country's sole major cargo terminal capable of European wagons, enabling freight trains equivalent to 100,000 lorries annually to traverse the Channel Tunnel once more, marking a vital development in international freight transportation.

In the arena of media acquisitions, a consortium led by Dovid Efune and Axel Springer is enhancing its bid for the Telegraph Media Group, seeking to disrupt a substantial sale plan to DMGT. Additionally, Warner Bros Discovery indicated that Paramount's improved offer could outbid Netflix for a major studio and streaming service acquisition.