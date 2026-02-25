Left Menu

Global Markets Rise as AI Investments Drive Gains

Asian financial markets saw an upswing driven by Korean chipmakers, amid investor focus on AI as a secure investment. Meanwhile, global markets anticipated U.S. policies. Notably, Japan's Nikkei reached a new peak, while NVIDIA's upcoming earnings report and shifts in monetary policies are under close watch.

Updated: 25-02-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 07:40 IST
Asian financial markets rallied with Korean chipmakers at the forefront, as investors bank on artificial intelligence (AI) as a promising asset. The emphasis on AI has led to notable market gains, reflecting broader investor sentiment across the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei set a fresh record as traders awaited potential impacts from U.S. policies. The yen's fluctuations kept markets attentive to central bank moves, especially amid hints at future interest rate shifts by Japanese authorities.

Focus also turned to NVIDIA's anticipated earnings report, which could further influence global chip market dynamics. Meanwhile, broader economic indicators such as U.S. crude prices and spot metals maintained relative stability.

