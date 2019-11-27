Veave's Studio launches sustainable home furnishing product line - Teori Living

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Veave's Studio, a textile brand based out of Banaras, launched its new collection of sustainable home furnishing products called Teori Living. The brand launched a chic new line of home furnishing products by conscientiously pushing sustainability through its collection of cushion covers, tablemats, table runners and tissue boxes.

Teori Living is an entire collection of home furnishing line that has been developed using sustainably sourced fabrics and inspired by the Japanese concept of Wabi-Sabi that lends the products a modern and rich look. However, Veave's Studio has also utilized indigenous Indian weaving techniques in keeping with its own tradition of promoting the weaving community of India and their handwork.

The Indian consumer will be introduced to Wabi-Sabi for the first time through the brand's new line of products in the home furnishing segment. In traditional Japanese aesthetics, Wabi-Sabi is a worldview centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. The brand defines this as form, function, quality, and sustainability in its line of home furnishing products.

To add to the uniqueness, the home furnishing line will be a one-of-a-kind collection of products as no two sets will ever be the same. This will allow the consumers to bring their own design uniqueness to the overall look and feel of their homes. Veave's Studio lends this uniqueness to its products by utilizing the fabric used in the production of their apparel collection. By doing so, Veave's Studio has been able to carve a niche for itself by spearheading the need for sustainable development required in the textile industry.

By creating this line of home furnishing products, Veave's Studio will be offering customers the unique opportunity to live sustainably and provide jobs to the traditional Indian weavers. In recent times, sustainable living and creation of jobs for Indian weavers had become an important point of discussion nationwide. And Veave's Studio wishes to inspire people to contribute to these causes by shifting their way of living to a sustainable one.

With the home furnishing market already reaching its peak, the brand was compelled to create innovative ways to super-serve its customers with a range of products that pushes for a more sustainable world. These include a wide range of cushion covers, tablemats, table runners and tissue boxes made using blends of indigenous cotton, khadi, and other fabrics.

"We wanted to start a collection of home furnishing products that are more mindful about sustainability. This, for us, means looking at every fiber, every seed, and every dye and seeing how we can make it better. We don't want sustainability to be our edge; we want it to be universal. And seeing how Wabi-Sabi also embraces the concept of sustainable living, we naturally decided to balance it with our own conviction to keep alive the traditional Indian weaving techniques," said Vatsala Chopra Founder of Veave's Studio. Customers will be able to buy the new line of home furnishing products on the brand's website and off of its store in Banaras.

