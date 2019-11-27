International Development News
Ukraine Central Bank says PrivatBank ex-owner puts pressure on the bank to create chaos

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ukraine's National Bank said on Wednesday the former owner of the country's largest lender PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, has put pressure on the central bank, aiming to create chaos and change its management.

"We believe that this pressure on the National Bank is exerted by oligarch and PrivatBank co-owner Ihor Kolomoisky, who owes the state $5.5 billion," it said in a statement.

Kolomoisky, who alleges that the sale of PrivatBank shares to the government in 2016 during the lender's nationalization was illegal, has not responded to a request for comment.

