Yes Bank sells over 17 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

Private sector lender Yes Bank has offloaded over 17 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for Rs 2.8 crore, its third consecutive sell-off in the financial services firm. So far, the lender has offloaded over 47.2 lakh shares. Of the total shares sold by Yes Bank, 13.2 lakh scrips were sold on Friday and 16.7 lakh shares were sold on Monday.

As per the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, the private sector lender sold a total of 17,22,587 shares at an average price of Rs 16.51 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.84 crore. The buyer of the shares could not be ascertained.

Yes Bank, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said, its board of directors will meet on Friday, November 29 to discuss and consider raising of funds by issuance of equity or equity-linked securities through permissible modes. However, this is subject to necessary shareholders or regulatory approvals as applicable.

