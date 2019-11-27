International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Ukraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Ukraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests

Ukraine's central bank on Wednesday accused Ihor Kolomoisky, the former owner of the country's largest lender PrivatBank, of paying protesters to demonstrate outside its building to disrupt its work and "create chaos".

PrivatBank was taken into state hands against the wishes of Kolomoisky in 2016, as part of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported clean-up of Ukraine's financial system. In a statement on Wednesday, the Ukraine National Bank (NBU) said Kolomoisky - who says the nationalization was illegal and has taken legal action to try to reverse it - was trying to put pressure on its management.

"Over the past few weeks, the NBU has been besieged by speculation and slander in the media, paid rallies in front of the National Bank of Ukraine's building, and even attempts by hired thugs to forcibly invade it," it said in the statement. "We believe that this pressure on the Bank comes from Ihor Kolomoisky, an oligarch and PrivatBank's former owner who owes the state $5.5 billion he siphoned off from PrivatBank before it was nationalized."

Kolomoisky rejected the allegations and said that the main reason for the protests was the bank's exchange rate policy, aimed at strengthening the hryvnia currency, which he said was destroying the Ukrainian economy. He said PrivatBank's case had no link to the protests.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a visit to Lithuania, said that a businessman could not appoint or fire the central bank management. "I think that the head of the national bank is protected, can work and do his job," Zelenskiy told a news conference in Vilnius.

Zelenskiy and Kolomoisky have long-standing business ties, but the president has denied suggestions that he would help the former owner regain control of PrivatBank or win compensation. Later on Wednesday, the central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy told reporters that the bank remained independent and felt no pressure from either President Zelenskiy or the government on its activities.

He said those organizing the protests wanted to stop the cooperation with the IMF which, together with the Ukrainian authorities, insists on the return by the former owners of funds previously withdrawn from the bank. When the bank was nationalized, the authorities said the lender had a $5.6 billion hole in its balance sheet due to shady lending practices. Kolomoisky disputed this assessment.

The authorities are pursuing separate legal claims in the courts in Ukraine and Britain seeking to recover the money. The protracted legal battle between Kolomoisky and the Ukrainian authorities is being closely watched by investors and could weigh on Ukraine's negotiations with the IMF. Authorities warn the IMF may freeze aid if the nationalization is reversed.

But Smoliy said he expected positive results from an IMF mission that left Ukraine last week. The Fund said on Saturday it would continue talks with Ukraine about a new support program in the coming weeks, following significant progress in discussions so far with Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.Kejriwal will not be able ...

Paddy stock gutted in fire

Paddy stacked on seven agriculture fields was gutted in fire in Deori village in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police suspect sabotage behind the incident that prima facie occurred on Tuesday late night, an offi...

NTPC signs MoU with C'garh govt to set up medical college

Staterun National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC on Wednesday said it has committed assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in Chhattisgarh. NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the ...

BJP's graph shirking, its ideology would be rejected very soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJPs graph was continuously shirking and the partys ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. People of this country are teaching the party a lesson and very soon th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019