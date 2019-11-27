International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt extends stock holding limit on onion traders indefinitely to check price rise

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:19 IST
Govt extends stock holding limit on onion traders indefinitely to check price rise

With onion prices continuing to rule high at Rs 80-90 per kg, the government on Wednesday extended prohibitions on traders from the stocking of edible bulb across the country for an indefinite period. Separately, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan did not say by when prices of onion will normalise. "It's not in our hand, the government is making maximum efforts but who can win from nature," he told reporters when asked by when onion prices will come down to reasonable level.

Besides stock holding limit, he said, the Centre has banned exports of onion and importing 1.2 lakh tonnes to control prices. Onion prices are ruling at Rs 70-80 per kg in retail markets across major cities. "Stockholding limit on retailers and wholesalers are being further extended until further orders," an official statement said.

The stock holding limit was imposed in September. At present, retailers can stock onion only up to 100 quintals and wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 500 quintals. The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary A K Srivastava, to monitor the price and availability of onions across the country.

The consumer affairs secretary has written to chief secretaries of all states asking them to suitably reduce the stock limits further in their states as per the availability and prices. They have been asked to strictly enforce these stock limits and send an action taken report on a weekly basis. State-owned MMTC informed that the first shipment of onions from Egypt would arrive in the second week of December. The public sector trading firm has contracted imports of 6,090 tonnes of onions. It has floated a country-specific tender.

Expressing concern over the price rise, Paswan said the situation is being closely monitored by a team of five Union ministers chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance minister, agriculture minister and road transport minister are also members of the group of ministers. The group of ministers has already held one meeting and another one will be held soon, he said.

On November 19, Paswan had said onion production in Kharif and late-Kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 5.2 million tonnes due to a delayed monsoon and then excessive rains in key growing areas. The buffer stock of 57,000 tonnes of onions has been liquidated and therefore the Centre decided to import.

Meanwhile, MMTC has been asked to work out modalities of transportation of sealed container of onions from Mumbai port directly to FHEL facility at Rai, Sonipat in Haryana. Agriculture Ministry in consultation with National Horticulture Board will provide an assessment about shelf-life in cold storage facility of imported onions from Egypt. MMTC has informed that onions from Turkey/Holland can be stored for relatively longer periods as compared to those from Egypt given the respective climatic conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla arm to acquire remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said its arm Cipla EU Ltd has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka. Cipla EU Ltd already has a 60 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka Pvt...

Risking doping ban, Russia pledges 'cooperation'

Moscow, Nov 27 AFP The Kremlin on Wednesday said it regrets a proposed four-year ban for the countrys athletes over doping but Russia is still open to cooperation to resolve the scandal. This is definitely concerning information. We regret ...

Delhi govt to aggressively promote mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will aggressively promote mediation process to ensure instant justice in disputes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. As we have made mohalla clinic a model across the world, we will also make mediation a...

2 former directors of ZEEL flagged issues; co says matter discussed, acted upon

Two former directors of Zee Entertainment - Subodh Kumar and Neharika Vohra - who resigned from its board, had raised concerns over several issues, including Rs 2,200 crore film advance given in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019