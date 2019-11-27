International Development News
Cipla arm to acquire remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:31 IST
Cipla arm to acquire remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka
Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said its arm Cipla (EU) Ltd has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka. Cipla (EU) Ltd already has a 60 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka Pvt Ltd. Post-acquisition, Cipla Pharma Lanka will become a wholly-owned subsidiary, Cipla said in a filing to the BSE.

The acquisition of 40 percent stake is for a cash consideration of LKR 400,000 (over Rs 1.5 lakh) to be paid on closing of the transaction, it added. "The transaction is expected to be completed before December 10, 2019," the filing said.

Cipla Pharma Lanka is a private limited liability company incorporated in Sri Lanka on August 8, 2014, having a market share of 6.5 percent in the Sri Lankan market, it added. The company was formed as a joint venture between Cipla (EU) and CitiHealth Imports Pvt Ltd to conduct marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products, Cipla said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd on Wednesday closed 2.21 percent lower at Rs 467.75 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued an apology for the hurt and offence caused by Islamophobia within the Conservative Party as he pledged an independent inquiry into all forms of prejudice in his Tory party ranks. Spea...

Russia urges US to extend nuclear pact due to expire in 2021

Russia has formally proposed to the United States that the two nuclear superpowers extend their New START arms control treaty by five years, though Moscow would also settle for a shorter extension, a senior Russian official said on Wednesda...

Pak lawyers' body announces countrywide strike on Thursday over Bajwa extension, Musharraf case

In an unusual turn of events, Pakistans top body of lawyers announced a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called unconstitutional efforts of the Imran Khan government to extend service of the army chief and stop verdict agai...

Lebanon business group suspends call for three-day strike -state news agency

A Lebanese business group called off a three-day general strike that was to begin on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.The Lebanese Economic Bodies group, which includes industrialists and bankers, called for the strike ...
