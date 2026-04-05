Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin: A Decisive Battle for Tamil Nadu Autonomy

In a fiery rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the importance of state autonomy in the upcoming elections, portraying it as a battle between 'Delhi Team' and 'Tamil Nadu Team.' He criticized the opposition and highlighted the DMK's achievements, urging voters to ensure a decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pudukottai(Tn) | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:02 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin: A Decisive Battle for Tamil Nadu Autonomy
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Viralimalai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu framed the upcoming April 23 elections as a pivotal conflict for state autonomy. He portrayed the contest as a battle between the 'Delhi Team' and the 'Tamil Nadu Team,' asserting the necessity of sending the former back home.

Stalin specifically targeted opposition party AIADMK and its candidate C Vijayabaskar, who he described as a member of a 'slave group' under threats from central agencies like CBI and ED. Highlighting his party's achievements, he pointed to infrastructure and welfare projects as evidence of the 'Dravidian Model' government's success.

Looking toward continued governance, Stalin promised to enhance social welfare initiatives such as the women's entitlement amount and the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme. He urged supporters to set higher electoral targets, referencing past narrow losses and calling for a significant victory margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's puni...

 India
2
Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

 India
4
Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026