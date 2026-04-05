Udhayanidhi Stalin: A Decisive Battle for Tamil Nadu Autonomy

During a rally in Viralimalai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu framed the upcoming April 23 elections as a pivotal conflict for state autonomy. He portrayed the contest as a battle between the 'Delhi Team' and the 'Tamil Nadu Team,' asserting the necessity of sending the former back home.

Stalin specifically targeted opposition party AIADMK and its candidate C Vijayabaskar, who he described as a member of a 'slave group' under threats from central agencies like CBI and ED. Highlighting his party's achievements, he pointed to infrastructure and welfare projects as evidence of the 'Dravidian Model' government's success.

Looking toward continued governance, Stalin promised to enhance social welfare initiatives such as the women's entitlement amount and the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme. He urged supporters to set higher electoral targets, referencing past narrow losses and calling for a significant victory margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)