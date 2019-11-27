International Development News
Development News Edition

Schneider Electric starts factory in Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:41 IST
Schneider Electric starts factory in Bengaluru

Global energy management and automation company Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it has opened a new factory in Bengaluru. The new facility will employ around 700 people, Schneider Electric said in a statement.

"Schneider Electric announces the launch of its factory in Bengaluru for manufacture of industrial uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and variable speed drives that regulate the rotation speed of an electric motor. This is Schneider's second such 'Smart' factory in India," the company said. The first such unit was launched in Hyderabad in February 2019.

Besides, the company has also established such factories in countries like Mexico, China, France, the US, Indonesia and the Philippines. "Schneider Electric is committed to developing more than 100 Smart Factories by 2020, globally, and the Bengaluru Smart Factory, which manufacturers IT products, is one of our key smart facilities in this region," Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Russia urges US to extend nuclear pact due to expire in 2021

Russia has formally proposed to the United States that the two nuclear superpowers extend their New START arms control treaty by five years, though Moscow would also settle for a shorter extension, a senior Russian official said on Wednesda...

Pak lawyers' body announces countrywide strike on Thursday over Bajwa extension, Musharraf case

In an unusual turn of events, Pakistans top body of lawyers announced a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called unconstitutional efforts of the Imran Khan government to extend service of the army chief and stop verdict agai...

Lebanon business group suspends call for three-day strike -state news agency

A Lebanese business group called off a three-day general strike that was to begin on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.The Lebanese Economic Bodies group, which includes industrialists and bankers, called for the strike ...

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, eight episodes have been aired and fans are passionately waiting for episode 9 to come. Read the spoilers below at your own risk.Madam Secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019