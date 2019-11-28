International Development News
TVS Motor Company launches BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel Injection) technology

IndiaTVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the new BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology.

  Updated: 28-11-2019 10:16 IST
TVS Jupiter. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaTVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the new BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology. TVS Motor has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The BS-VI TVS Jupiter will now come equipped with ET-Fi technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.

The RT-Fi technology, on the other hand, is specially designed to ensure enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions. TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to be launched with this technology. TVS Jupiter has always stood for 'Zyada ka Fayda' and the scooter now delivers 15 percent better mileage, comes in a vibrant new colour INDIBLUE, is equipped with front panel USB charger and mobile cubby space in addition to a tinted visor.

"TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters, and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company. "Staying true to our promise of "Zyada ka Fayda" TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger, and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come," he added.

Launched in 2013, TVS Jupiter has always delivered exceptional value in terms of both features as well as riding experience. With multiple accolades to its name, it is also the fastest scooter to reach the one million sales mark, 30 months after its launch. Today, TVS Jupiter has a rich customer base of over three million customers. TVS Jupiter is presently available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande.

The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi, priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi) will be available in Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and INDIBLUE colours, across the country. The TVS Jupiter Base, ZX and Grande editions will be available in a phase-wise manner. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

