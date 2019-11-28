International Development News
Global challenge to eliminate packaging waste

Natura, Brazilian cosmetic multinational, is open for solutions from innovators worldwide

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura is making a global call for proposals to find new means of combating waste generation and plastic pollution. Entrepreneurs, start-ups, research institutions, universities and companies are invited to present solutions for new renewable, soluble or biodegradable materials, as well as innovations in logistics, service or commercial models.

The call is for solutions that have already undergone a development stage, be it in applied research, validation or scaling. All the initiatives with the potential to meet the challenge will be studied by the Natura team. The solutions selected may be developed in the form of partnerships and/or investments to ensure feasibility.

Enrolments for the Natura Innovation Challenge Zero Waste Packaging will be open until December 8th. To enter, applicants only need to fill in the form on the website: innovationchallenge.natura/

Service

Natura Innovation Challenge Zero Waste Packaging When: enrolments open until December 8th.

Enrolments via the website innovationchallenge.natura/ Feedback for submissions: by March 1, 2020

Outcomes: In the event of partnership opportunities, Natura will get in touch with the applicant to conduct a joint assessment of usage alternatives for the innovations submitted, applying best collaboration practices and guaranteeing a legal contract.

About Natura Established in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment. Natura is part of the Natura &Co group, a corporate brand that brings together Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, and which posted net revenues of R$ 13.4 billion in 2018. Natura was the first publicly-traded company in the world to receive a B Corp certification in December 2014, underscoring its transparent and sustainable social, environmental and economic performance. It is also the first Brazilian company to be awarded the "Leaping Bunny" certification, granted by the animal protection organization Cruelty Free International, which certifies a company's commitment to not tests its products or ingredients on animals in. It has operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the US, France, Mexico, Peru and Malaysia. Products bearing the Natura brand can be purchased from Natura Beauty Consultants, through Natura's e-commerce, the Natura App or in stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, New York, Santiago Buenos Aires and Kuala Lumpur.

Natura in the USA http://www.naturabrasil.com/

Natura in France https://www.naturabrasil.fr/fr Natura in Argentina http://naturacosmeticos.com.ar

Natura in Chile http://natura.cl Natura in Malaysia: www.naturamy.com

PWR PWR

