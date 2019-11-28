DUM Square From Hubli, Karnataka Bags India’s Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Award

Hubli, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

DUM Square, a quick service style restaurant in Hubli, Karnataka popularly known for its flavourful DUM biryanis received "Leading self service style Indian restaurant" award for the year 2019 from Sanjeev Kapoor.

Instituted by the Merit Awards & Market Research Private Limited (MAMR), Delhi, under the category "India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards 2019".

The award was presented to the founder and proprietor of DUM Square, Vikas Solanki by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at an award presentation ceremony held at New Delhi on 21st November, 2019.

MAMR recognised 50 achievers from Food and Hospitality industry in India who has made a difference in the society. The winners were selected by a virtue of various quantitative, qualitative and statistical analysis.

"I was astonished when I heard about the award. DUM Square primarily focuses on bringing in a positive change in the society through unadulterated food. A recognition of this kind not just acknowledges our work but also motivates us to do better," said Vikas Solanki.

