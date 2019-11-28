International Development News
National Western Life Insurance selects Equisoft to accelerate its growth strategy

Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, announced today that it has been selected by National Western Life Insurance Company to replace its core legacy policy administration system to support its digital growth initiatives.

Rana Biswas, APAC Sales Director, Equisoft. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, announced today that it has been selected by National Western Life Insurance Company to replace its core legacy policy administration system to support its digital growth initiatives. As part of this modernization project, Equisoft will implement and provide cloud services for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. This multi-year engagement will also involve a major data migration of National Western Life's existing life and annuity policies from their existing legacy platforms.

"We are very proud to welcome National Western Life on board as a client. We look forward to working with them as a strategic partner and leveraging our proven track-record of providing end-to-end modernization solutions that will enable them to take advantage of future opportunities," said Rana Biswas, India and APAC Sales Director at Equisoft. "Implementing a new core policy administration platform is a key component of our modernization efforts and growth initiative," said Greg Owen, SVP and CIO at National Western Life.

"The flexibility of a modern, configurable and scalable solution such as the Oracle platform certainly impressed us and the depth of experience that Equisoft brings to a project was also key in helping us make our decision," Owen added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

