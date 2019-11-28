NIDM.net is helping consumers make purchase decisions online

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the shift in consumer shopping trends, NIDM.net has observed a rising trend among Indian consumers. Due to cheap mobile data and availability of smartphones, there has been a significant rise in online shopping. NIDM is one of the largest portals in India educating consumers about various products online. NIDM.net currently has over 400+ buyer guides with information on several products. From electronics to home & garden, they have detailed buyer guides on most products. With increasing traffic, it is clear that consumers find buyer guides useful before making a purchase decision.

NIDM.net has seen exponential growth in the past 2 years, making it one of the most trusted portals for buyer guides and product reviews in India. The interactive design and navigation make it easy for consumers to find the buyer guide they want. "Each buyer guide on NIDM.net is published after meticulous research and in-depth data collection. We have a system that checks for customer reviews, comments and other information for the products mentioned in our guides. None of the buyer guides are sponsored which makes it unbiased and completely authentic. At NIDM, we are driven by only one motto - Never settle for good enough," said Anish Nandalike, Co-founder, NIDM.net.

It is evident from the above facts that information about products is critical for buyers before making a purchase decision. Purchases made in haste or due to lack of information may not be the best in the interest of consumers. Sites like NIDM.net can definitely help in providing updated and relevant information to the buyers.

