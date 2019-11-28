International Development News
Development News Edition

Steel cos hopeful of 300 million tonne production aim by 2030

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:42 IST
Steel cos hopeful of 300 million tonne production aim by 2030

Steel makers on Thursday expressed hope that the sector will achieve the target of 300 million tonne production by 2030, if certain impediments on raw materials, finance and logistics are addressed. "I am confident that India will achieve the aim by 2030. Domestic demand will grow... India will become exporters of steel," Steel Authority of India's Bhilai plant CEO Anirban Dasgupta said.

He was speaking at a steel seminar on 'Roadmap for 300 Million Tonne Vision 2020' here. Shyam Steel Director Manish Beriwala, not undermining the potential of the steel sector, highlighted concerns about capital costs that is the "highest in India", and the need for funds at competitive rates.

The country requires about Rs 13 lakh crore and 600 million tonne of raw material to meet the target, said Harvinder Singh, president and SBU head - Sales & Marketing, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Beriwala said the government should focus on inland waterways, as well as the National Mineral Policy and National Steel Policy to ensure availability of raw material at an affordable price.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also present at the event, said he was confident that the Indian steel industry will achieve the target. Dasgupta added that SAIL is poised to ramp up its capacity to 50 million tonne from the existing 20 million tonne..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Calgary coach Peters apologizes; Kubica replaced and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor le...

Hrithik faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims. There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity Roshan did d...

Ministry forms high-level group to study power purchase, sale mechanism

Union Ministry of Power has formed a high-level group to study the present system of power purchase and sale under the Power Purchase Agreement PPA including power trading, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply, Union M...

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give relief to Maharashtra farmers in two days

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give relief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019