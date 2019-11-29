International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal offers dedicated space for biotech incubation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:26 IST
Bengal offers dedicated space for biotech incubation

In order to create an environment for developing biotechnology industry in West Bengal, the state government will provide dedicated space for incubation and laboratory so that start-ups in the sector can thrive, an official said. With three per cent share of the global biotechnology market, India ranks third in the Asia Pacific region after Japan and China and is the 12th largest biotechnology market internationally, the official said.

"In the biotech park, a facility with 45,000 sq ft space will be available as an incubation and lab(laboratory) to promote start ups and entrepreneurs," the Biotechnology department secretary Barun Kumar Ray, said on Thursday at a stakeholders' meet, organised by CII. The meeting was held to sensitise the potential start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors for their biotechnology ventures at the facility.

West Bengal is uniquely positioned to harness the potential of biotechnology due to its bio-diversity, conducive climate, geographic location and availability of unique crops and plants which can be utilised with the intervention of biotech for production of value-added products, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

India's wettest monsoon in 25 years could lift 2020 wheat output to record

Indias wheat production could jump to a second consecutive annual record in 2020 as the wettest monsoon in 25 years is set to help farmers in expanding the area under the winter-sown crop while also boosting yields, industry officials told ...

In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra.

In democracy, we cant curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra....

New political front taking shape in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena as a new political front is taking shape in the state. Goa Forward Party presid...

French army chief refutes IS claim on Mali helicopter crash

Two French army helicopters that crashed in Mali on Tuesday had not been under fire from Islamic State jihadists, French army chief of staff Franois Lecointre said on French radio RFI on Friday. The crash was Frances highest military toll s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019