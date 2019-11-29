DICV unveils BharatBenz Proserv mobile application

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) on Friday said it has launched Proserv mobile application offering a host of features to customers. The over 65 features include advance booking, parts ordering, renewal of contracts, extended warranty, insurance and fleet maintenance, among others.

"The key differentiator of the BharatBenz Proserv app is its single sign on digital platform, for all the life-cycle needs of our customers," DICV managing director Satyakarm Arya said in a press statement here. "From fixing a service appointment to ordering parts, from renewing service contracts to finding the nearest fuel station, this application provides all our customer needs at their fingertips," he said.

Proserv application enables a seamless connection between the customer, dealers and the manufacturer improving reach and access to services ensuring higher uptime and fleet utilisation, the statement said. The app was unveiled for a select-group of customers at an event held at the company's plant near here, the statement added..

