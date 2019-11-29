International Development News
Development News Edition

Fitch says liquidity pressures faced by non-banking financial sector to continue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:07 IST
Fitch says liquidity pressures faced by non-banking financial sector to continue

Liquidity pressures faced by the non-banking financial sector following the IL&FS failure are likely to continue though funding costs have come off the peak, Fitch Ratings said on Friday. "We view wholesale and housing finance companies (HFCs) as more vulnerable -- given their higher leverage, weaker asset-and-liability maturity (ALM) profiles and higher concentration risks. Large retail finance companies with well-managed ALM profiles should continue to access bank and capital markets funding. Further, funding diversification in the offshore markets by larger issuers would benefit their funding profiles," it said in its outlook for emerging market finance and leasing companies.

Indian finance and leasing companies are likely to grow at a slower pace in 2020 than in prior years, amid weaker economic growth and liquidity constraints, it said. Fitch said its 2020 sector outlook is underpinned by challenging operating environments, lower growth prospects, and rising funding pressure. "Liquidity pressures faced by the sector following the IL&FS failure are likely to continue, though funding costs have come off the peak."

Increasing competition to offset lower growth may weigh on profitability and test risk appetite. "This is likely to have an impact on loan growth, including business loans and commercial vehicle (CV) loans. The slowdown in automotive sales has had a particular impact on auto-loan growth and is likely to continue, while the acute slowdown in real estate may have a prolonged impact on construction financing as new disbursements have halted," it said.

Companies focused on small-ticket consumer loans continue to grow above the industry rate, owing to the lower credit penetration and higher exposure to rural sectors where credit competition with banks is lower. Certain asset classes (new CV loans, metro and tier-I housing loans, and large-ticket loans against property) could see weakening margins due to rising competition from banks, while funding costs are likely to stay high as market rates should remain volatile -- given the liquidity strain, Fitch said.

HFCs with thinner margins are more vulnerable to losses if asset-quality pressures increase due to rising real estate delinquencies. The economic slowdown, coupled with deterioration in corporate and SME (small and medium enterprise) earnings, will affect asset quality for CV loans and loan against properties. "The weaker growth outlook should ease pressure on capitalisation. However, weakening asset quality for companies exposed to the construction sector may pressure capitalisation. Access to new capital is likely to be challenging as the market appetite for equity investments in these companies remains subdued," it said.

Indian finance and leasing companies cater to a diversified retail market, including consumers and SME segments, which may have a moderate impact on asset quality. However, granular portfolios, high-yield profiles and matched asset tenors provide an adequate buffer against system-wide liquidity and asset-quality shocks, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

Kabul, Nov 29 AFP The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise vis...

West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to politicians and noted persons who died recently. Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that mobile phone of TMC MLA from Gaighata, Pulin Behari Ra...

Pakistani man aims to bring shade to Iraq's Arbaeen pilgrims

A retired Pakistani industrialist sent thousands of saplings to Iraq on Friday to bring shade to pilgrims, an idea formed when his relatives returned from a holy site with sunburn.Mohammedi Durbar, 85, wants to plant nearly 50,000 trees alo...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019