MG Motor India partners Umicore for recycling batteries of upcoming electric SUV ZS EV

MG Motor India on Friday said it has partnered with battery life-cycle management firm Umicore for recycling end-of-life batteries of its upcoming electric SUV ZS EV. The partnership will allow end-of-life ZS EV batteries to be recycled, thus ensuring greater peace of mind to MG customers about their ecological footprint, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Umicore focuses on end-of-life applications for used EV battery packs and ensures that exhausted battery packs of MG ZS EV are recycled in keeping with the global best standards, to ensure environment-friendly battery disposal," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said. Over the past few months, the company has worked towards creating the right ecosystem for its customers ahead of the launch of the ZS EV, including charging infrastructure, he added.

Umicore India Country General Manager and spokesperson Kedar Rele said MG is addressing concerns about the disposal of end-of-life EV batteries for recycling. The company will offer its 'closed loop' sustainable recycling solution that ensures minimal waste and impact on the environment.

"This is vital to the commitment of facilitating EV adoption and catalysing India's nascent EV revolution," Kele added. Earlier this week, MG Motor India had announced similar partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems for recycling of used batteries of SUV ZS EV.

