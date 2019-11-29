Now track your dear ones via chat messages using TrackMyPhones

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 29 (ANI/Digpu): Founded in 2016, Bangalore-based start-up TrackMyPhones (TrackMyPhones.com) offers more than 20 dedicated apps focused on anti-theft, remote monitoring, women safety, parental control etc. The apps come with features like getting a location in real-time, monitoring what apps the user have installed recently, keeping a check on kid's online activities by looking at their browser history, call logs, pictures and videos in the gallery, all-online.

Now, one can track their dependents via mobile messenger - WhatsApp and Telegram, by just sending a chat message from any phone to the target device. With security issues becoming a major challenge in today's world, we are always concerned about our dear ones, whether it's about our child not returning from the school on time or the security of our old parents travelling alone, the worries are endless.

The app helps you locate the phone and tracks it physically by playing a loud siren, vibrating or turning on the flashlight to inform. Additionally, Track My Phone using chat message also notifies about battery charge status. "Our vision is to help the society by leveraging technology to minimize the stress of whereabouts of your dear ones. After the success of Track My Phone, which helps get details of the phone by sending commands from the website, we decided to launch the app to control mobile via WhatsApp or Telegram. We wish to continue working for the benefit of society," said Srihari Karanth, founder.

"Tracking your dear ones especially when they are not technology savvy to share their location is a challenge. You must call them up and they must ask people around to know the location when on commute. So, we thought of getting location from the app which is most commonly used apps and WhatsApp and Telegram was the first thing that came to our mind. It also helps in emergencies when someone is not able to use the mobile after getting into an accident, the dependents can get location and raise alarm to get the attention of people nearby," said Shrinidhi Karanth. Furthermore, TrackMyPhones is planning to add more features like getting a picture from front and back camera as a reply to WhatsApp command to know more details.

"Commands needs to be sent with 4 digit pin. Users have the option to allow only specific contacts to send command and get a response or allow anyone from contact to get a response from the device. The app will be in full control of the owner and can be switched off whenever he doesn't want his dependent to know his location," Srihari added. The app also works when the command is sent via WhatsApp or Telegram groups as well. If everyone in the group has the app installed, then one command will help to get to know the location of all in the group.

It can even trigger an alarm to everyone in the group immediately, in case you are planning for a trip and want to wake up everyone at once and know where they are. TrackMyPhone using Chat Messages allows performing following commands during emergencies:

Help PIN: Sends the list of Commands that can be executed. More Coming Soon.Location PIN: Get the Google Map location of the device. GPS needs to be enabled for this to work.Siren PIN: Rings a loud siren by increasing the volume even when the mobile is in silent mode. Helps track the phone when misplaced.Vibrate PIN: Vibrates the phone for 10 seconds.Torch PIN: Switches flashlight on for 30 seconds.Battery PIN: Get the battery charge status to keep yourself informed about how low the battery is.App PIN: Replies with App URL, for others to download. To enhance the product further by getting into B2B space, the company is planning to add WhatsApp Auto-Responder App through AI. Businesses can send automated reply over WhatsApp/Telegram for frequently asked questions by customers and even initiate further action like raising a ticket for an issue reported, reducing human interaction.

The application can be download on play store via this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trackmyphones.tmpusingchatmessages

