International Development News
Development News Edition

Jewellery industry welcomes mandatory hallmarking from Jan '21

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:36 IST
Jewellery industry welcomes mandatory hallmarking from Jan '21

Welcoming the government's decision to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021, the gems and jewellery industry on Friday said it will bring trust back to the industry. "This is an excellent step in the right direction, a long-overdue policy action. It will bring trust back to the gold industry, benefiting consumers and trade alike. It will change the image of the Indian gold industry and enable it to market our jewellery handcrafting skills in an environment of trust and transparency," World Gold Council managing director, India, Somasundaram PR said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts across the country from January 15, 2021, to ensure the purity of the precious metal. A notification in this regard will be issued on January 15 next year and the decision will come into effect after a year, making it compulsory for all the jewellers to register with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and sell only hallmarked gold jewellery and artefacts, the minister said.

Somasundaram said this is an excellent step in the right direction, a long-overdue policy action. Mandatory hallmarking will lead to more jobs in assaying and purity verification which in turn will support the gold monetisation scheme, he said.

"The period of one year to transition takes into account business realities and is very supportive of trade. We welcome it and do hope the trade sees this in a positive light," he added. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present. The BIS is already running a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery since April 2000 and around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.

Kalyan Jewellers chairman and managing director T S Kalyanaraman said with the rule coming into effect, hallmarking of jewellery will become mandatory in India from January 2021, and this move will propel the growth of the organised jewellery sector. "Currently, BIS certification centres are only present in bigger cities and towns. It will be a challenge to effectively manage this aspect, so that retailers in smaller towns can also make the shift to hallmarked jewellery," he added.

All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council vice chairman Shankar Sen opined that even though hallmarking was not mandatory, most jewellery manufactured in India are usually hallmarked going with the consumers demand. Hallmarking of gold jewellery was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016, but mandatory implementation across the country was not practical at that time, he pointed out.

"This move will not only create transparency and acceptance for consumers. This will also create global appeal for Indian jewellery," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What do we know about incident in London Bridge?

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city. The following is a Reuters summary of what we know and do not know about the incident. Death toll British police said officers had sho...

Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge: Police

A number of injuries were reported and a man detained at the scene after a stabbing incident at premises near the iconic London Bridge on Friday, police said. The area, which is in the heart of British capital, remains cordoned off with hea...

New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that a new sun will rise in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said ...

Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019